An open Katchery to be held in NAB Karachi on Aug 29

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Karachi Brig (Retd) Farooq Nasir Awan is scheduled to hold an open-katchery in the NAB Karachi office on August 29, between 11 am to 01 pm, here.

The people can submit their complaints along with the supporing evidences against the corrupt elements and practices by hand or send through e-mail to Sindh@nab.gov.pk, said an announcement on Wednesday.

Complaints can also be lodged via telephone on phone number021-111-622-622 or on fax 021-99207949.