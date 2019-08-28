UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

An Open Katchery To Be Held In NAB Karachi On Aug 29

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 21 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 02:13 PM

An open Katchery to be held in NAB Karachi on Aug 29

Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Karachi Brig (Retd) Farooq Nasir Awan is scheduled to hold an open-katchery in the NAB Karachi office on August 29, between 11 am to 01 pm, here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Karachi Brig (Retd) Farooq Nasir Awan is scheduled to hold an open-katchery in the NAB Karachi office on August 29, between 11 am to 01 pm, here.

The people can submit their complaints along with the supporing evidences against the corrupt elements and practices by hand or send through e-mail to Sindh@nab.gov.pk, said an announcement on Wednesday.

Complaints can also be lodged via telephone on phone number021-111-622-622 or on fax 021-99207949.

Related Topics

Karachi National Accountability Bureau Nasir August

Recent Stories

An absconder among 21 suspects arrested in Karachi ..

18 seconds ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

20 seconds ago

Professional 'Outdoor wedding photography' trend r ..

23 seconds ago

Russia to Complete Second Stage of S-400s Deliveri ..

45 minutes ago

KP minister takes notice of manhandling of media p ..

45 minutes ago

Serbia Expects to Boost Exports to EAEU by 50% Aft ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.