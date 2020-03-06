An organized campaign being launched against Aurat March: Organizers

The organizers of the Aurat March on Friday said that an organized campaign was being launched against the march to be organized on International Women Day on March 8

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The organizers of the Aurat March on Friday said that an organized campaign was being launched against the march to be organized on International Women Day on March 8.

Addressing a joint press conference, the organizers of the Aurat Azadi March in collaboration with Women Democractic Front (WDF), Awami Workers Party, Women's Action Forum, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, Mazdoor Kissan Party and Progressive Students Federation extended full solidarity to the march and said they would participate in it.

President WDF and March organizer Ismat Shahjahan said that women from all walks of life and people of the country would participate in the march to express solidarity with women.

She said that the purpose of the march was to speak out against all forms of violence, inequality and oppression that women faced in every aspect of life.

The other speakers asserted that they extended their full support to the march and called on the administration to take measures to ensure it was carried out peacefully.