An Other Corona Patient Dies At Nishtar Hospital

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 03:30 PM

An other corona patient dies at Nishtar Hospital

An other patient lost battle of life against coronavirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours taking the tally to 123 so far while 58 positive cases were admitted with the health facility

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :An other patient lost battle of life against coronavirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours taking the tally to 123 so far while 58 positive cases were admitted with the health facility.

Nishtar Hospital focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said on Tuesday that a total of 80 patients of COVID-19 were admitted hospital and 16 patients among them are serious, he said adding that nine were on ventilators.

