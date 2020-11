An outlaw killed in Sukkur: said SSP Samo

The Sukkur police have claimed killing notorious dacoit Liquat alias Eidan Jafferi allegedly wanted in the killing of two policemen in an encounter

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The Sukkur police have claimed killing notorious dacoit Liquat alias Eidan Jafferi allegedly wanted in the killing of two policemen in an encounter.

The SSP Sukkur, Irfan Samo, while talking to journalists on Friday said that in the riverine area of Shah Bhello, Sukkur, an operation was launched when they were tipped off about the presence of the 'wanted criminals'.

In the subsequent encounter near their hideout, dacoits Liaquat alias Eidan Jafferi and Naseer Misrani were gunned down.

SSP Sukkur further said that Liaquat was allegedly wanted in the killing of Sub-inspector Murtaza Mirani and Constable Zulfiqar Kalaharo, besides involvement in several other murders and highway robberies.

The police recovered Kalasnikovs and bullets from the possession of the dead, he added.