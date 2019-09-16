UrduPoint.com
An Overwhelming 69% Of Pakistanis Believe That Religion Can Be A Source Of Happiness In A Person’s Life To A Great Extent

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 01:48 PM

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 69% of Pakistanis believe that religion to a great extent can be a source of happiness in a person’s life.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “In your opinion, to what extent can religion be a source of happiness in a person’s life?” In response, 69% of Pakistanis said that religion to a great extent can be a source of happiness in a one’s life, while 20% said it can be a source of happiness to some extent, 5% said religion contributes very less to happiness, 5% said religion does not contribute to one’s happiness at all, and remaining 1% said they did not know/did not wish to respond

