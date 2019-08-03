An unidentified body of a female was found from Canal in Okara

(@imziishan)

An unidentified body of a female was found from Canal Loar-Bari-Doo-Aab near Renala

Okara (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd August, 2019) An unidentified body of a female was found from Canal Loar-Bari-Doo-Aab near Renala.Locals of the area informed rescue 1122 after seeing the body of unidentified female near Renala.Rescue 1122 reached the scene and shifted the dead into nearby local hospital for medico-legal formalities.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.