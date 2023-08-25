(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :The body of an unidentified woman was recovered from a canal late at night.

Police sources said the body of the middle-aged woman was found floating on the canal water at Dalan Bangla near 507/EB.

According to locals, the police were informed and they fished out the body and shifted it to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

The Identification of the deceased couldn't be ascertained till the filing of thisstory.

Police said efforts were underway to trace the heirs of the dead woman.