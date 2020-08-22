An unknown alleged outlaw killed during encounter with police

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :An alleged outlaw killed during an encounter with police at Tibi Chowk Muzaffargarh here.

According to police spokesman,a police team intercepted a suspicious car.Unknown persons in the car opened firing. Resultantly,police also retaliated.

During the exchange of fire,an unknown alleged outlaw died while his companion managed to escape. The police also recovered illegal arm from possession of the dead body.

District Police Officer Syed Nadeem Abbas rushed to the site following the incident. The police cordoned off the area and started search for the fleeing outlaw.