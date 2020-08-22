UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

An Unknown Alleged Outlaw Killed During Encounter With Police

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 04:00 PM

An unknown alleged outlaw killed during encounter with police

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :An alleged outlaw killed during an encounter with police at Tibi Chowk Muzaffargarh here.

According to police spokesman,a police team intercepted a suspicious car.Unknown persons in the car opened firing. Resultantly,police also retaliated.

During the exchange of fire,an unknown alleged outlaw died while his companion managed to escape. The police also recovered illegal arm from possession of the dead body.

District Police Officer Syed Nadeem Abbas rushed to the site following the incident. The police cordoned off the area and started search for the fleeing outlaw.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Fire Police Exchange Car Died Muzaffargarh SITE From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

LCCI Acting President Ali Hussam Asghar asks rich ..

5 minutes ago

Adhering to COVID-19 precautionary measures a nati ..

19 minutes ago

Opposition cannot cause any damage to PM Imran Kha ..

22 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority launches ‘Ch ..

34 minutes ago

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Rejects Idea of Moving Donbas ..

1 hour ago

Mir edges improved Quartararo in Styrian MotoGP pr ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.