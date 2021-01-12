Anaiyti Police arrest two drug peddlers

The police have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered liquor from their possession in an area lying within jurisdiction of PS Anaiyti

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :The police have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered liquor from their possession in an area lying within jurisdiction of PS Anaiyti.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a police party of PS Anaiyti conducted raid at a den and arrested two drug peddlers.

The accused were identified as Hashim and Riaz.

The police also recovered 53 liters liquor from the possession of the suspects.

Anaiyti police have registered a case against the accused.

Further probe was in process.