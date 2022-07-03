Anaiyti police arrests drug peddlers

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :The police have taken two alleged drug peddlers into custody and recovered 1,460 grams hashish from their possession from an area lying within jurisdiction of Anaiyti police station.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that acting on a tip-off, a police team of PS Anaiyti took two suspects identified as Sohail and Akhtar into custody and recovered 1,460 grams hashish from their possession.

The police have registered cases against the arrested accused.