ANALYSIS - Experts Say Pakistan Should Use Soft Power to Boost Image, Investments to Overcome Crisis

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2023) Pakistan should use its soft power and strategic location in the region to capitalize on trade and connectivity, improve its image on the global stage and recover from the ongoing economic and political crises, Pakistani politicians and experts told Sputnik.

Pakistan is currently facing what could be called its most serious crisis since 1971. The country's fragile economy continues to struggle with multiple economic challenges amid a simmering political crisis. With the rupee plummeting and inflation at decades-high levels, shortages of food and energy have pressed the government to its limits.

"Art, culture, tourism, educational exchanges and people-to-people ties have a key role to the global connectivity. Pakistan's entertainment industry, including fashion industry and its singers have made a mark in the international arena... So, Pakistan should utilize its soft power in the form of its entertainment industry to improve its image globally," Sehar Kamran, a former senator and Senior Politician Patron in Chief of the non-partisan Think Tank Centre for Pakistan and Gulf Studies (CPGS), told Sputnik.

Kamran pointed out that the Pakistani film "The Legend of Maula Jatt" became the highest grossing Punjabi language film globally in 2022, while "Joyland" has been shortlisted for the Oscars.

Pakistani singers have also earned worldwide recognition, with the song "Pasoori" topping Google's list of songs most hummed to search in 2022 and becoming the first Pakistani song to rank third on Spotify's Global Viral 50 list, she added.

Some Pakistani experts view the current crisis as an opportunity for the country to utilize its strengths while breaking free from its past legacy. Pakistan can now carve an independent foreign and economic policy, build relations with major powers and neighbors in its national interests instead of promoting the interests of foreign countries, they told Sputnik.

"First, Pakistan is situated at crossroad of regions which has always been of great interest in the global geopolitical agendas... Pakistan's policy makers should learn to use its location as an asset providing connectivity to different regions. This has to go beyond rhetorical statements. Pakistan is extremely rich in natural resources which have not been used well till date. Tourism and civilizational heritage of Pakistan have not been showcased so far," Tasneem Aslam, a Pakistani career diplomat who formerly served as a spokesperson of the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, said.

Pakistan's strategic location has served as the basis for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a centerpiece of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). CPEC provides new opportunities for regional integration, increased regional cross-border trade and improved connectivity between China and Central Asian states.

Pakistan-China ties have evolved into a mutually beneficial partnership driven primarily by Pakistan's strategic importance, with China providing economic, technical and military assistance to Islamabad, the experts pointed out.

However, both Kamran and Aslam suggested that in the short-term, Pakistan won't be able to adopt a similar pragmatic approach to its relations with its neighbor, India, despite the potential benefits from trade and investment.

The experts said that for now, all of the country's attempts to normalize ties with India will unavoidably fail.

"Pakistan has repeatedly stated that it wants to normalize its ties with India, but the Hindutva regime of New Delhi has never replied positively to Pakistan's peace offers. Peace and normalization of ties can only happen when both sides are willing to initiate peace, and clearly New Delhi and Modi regime has a different agenda," Kamran told Sputnik.

The expert added that the outstanding issue of Kashmir must first be resolved in accordance with UN resolutions to end the core conflict and ensure regional peace and stability.

Aslam pointed out that fundamental ingredients for building trust were missing between the neighbors and accused India of running disinformation campaigns and taking disruptive steps against Islamabad.

"Several days ago, Indian prime minister claimed 'credit' for the present difficulties Pakistan is facing. India has been supporting terrorism inside Pakistan using TTP (Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan, banned in Russia) and other rag tag groups. India has been running disinformation campaigns against Pakistan through a global network, EUdisinfo Lab, which was discovered a few years ago," Aslam said.

The two experts told Sputnik that in reality, it was not India's actions but rather several objective factors that had caused the crisis in Pakistan, such as the global economic downturn, as well as high food prices and high unemployment, which have affected every country.

Aslam noted, however, that, in the case of Pakistan, political uncertainty has aggravated the economic crisis even further. It would be good for officials to address the economic downturn before the early elections in the country, the expert said.

The general election in Pakistan is reportedly imminent following the dissolution of Pakistani Punjab's and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's provincial assemblies. Both are controlled by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), led by former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was ousted from power in April 2022 through a no-confidence motion. He was replaced by an alliance led by incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

"Consecutive years 2021 and 2022 (June 2020 to June 2022) we had close 6 percent GDP growth. Our economy was expanding, exports, investment, employment were increasing. This was despite the covid and high petroleum prices. Then came the regime change and we witnessed a downward spiral. We need early elections to bring about political stability, investor confidence and long-term economic policies and of course hard decisions where needed," Aslam added.

Kamran, on the other hand, argued that early elections would not be helpful in the light of the economic crisis and increasing security threats.

"It is important for the government to complete its constitutional term. In addition, if elections are held, there is no guarantee that Imran Khan and PTI will accept the results if they don't meet their expectation," she said.

Khan still maintains a huge support base and has held a series of anti-government demonstrations to rally support for his platform, based mainly on fighting corruption. He has repeatedly claimed he was ousted by a US-led "conspiracy", but has not provided evidence that this was the case.