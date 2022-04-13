Pakistan's political crisis will continue to deepen despite the removal of Imran Khan from the post of prime minister, as the country still has to overcome massive economic hardships and curb inflation, politicians and experts from Pakistan told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Pakistan's political crisis will continue to deepen despite the removal of Imran Khan from the post of prime minister, as the country still has to overcome massive economic hardships and curb inflation, politicians and experts from Pakistan told Sputnik.

This past Sunday, the Pakistani parliament ousted Imran Khan in a 174-0 vote of no confidence. Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif was elected the new prime minister next day.

"The political crisis is far from over. Pakistan is faced with a myriad of threats and challenges. The failing economy and rising inflation are the most immediate. With the IMF program currently suspended, serious steps to stabilize the economy are needed," Sehar Kamran, a former senator and Senior Politician Patron in Chief of a non-partisan Think Tank Centre for Pakistan and Gulf Studies (CPGS), said.

According to the expert, Pakistan also needs to immediately rectify its foreign relations with partners in the West, including repairing "strained diplomatic ties with the United States."

"We cannot afford a policy of isolation in today's world. The country needs a foreign policy based on Pakistan's interests and mutual respect with other friendly countries," the ex-senator added.

Sharif will "face an uphill battle," the expert said. She suggested that Sharif's priorities in the office could include "maintaining political harmony and consensus to successfully lead a coalition government, providing relief to people, strengthening foreign relations with brotherly and neighbouring countries, repairing strained diplomatic ties with the United States, overcoming� budget and trade deficits, normalizing a highly polarized society."

The opposition's strategy will be to form a consensus government for three months and carry out electoral reforms to ensure fair elections, Kamran believes.

"A caretaker setup can be formed for two months to supervise the preparation for the next elections, which can take place by September or October of this year," she added.

KHAN BLAMES AMERICAN INVOLVEMENT

These plans may be endangered by the fact that Khan has accused Washington of orchestrating his removal, calling on supporters to take to the streets in protest and withdrawing his party from parliament, paving the way for a prolonged political crisis.

"He will try to maximize his narrative of political victimization and gain public support through public protests and rallies," Kamran said.

Khan claims that the United States, displeased by his independent foreign policy choices, which have led to improved relations with China and Russia, manipulated the vote of no-confidence and worked behind the scenes to bring him down.

The ex-prime minister argued that Washington was disturbed by his recent visit to Russia and his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24.The US State Department has denied these allegations.

Pakistani senator Anwar Ul Haq Kakar told Sputnik that the opposition charged Khan's government with economic mismanagement.

"Khan's allegations seem unsubstantiated, it was an organic political move to remove him," he said.

Kamran backed this opinion, saying that Khan's removal came amid the economy struggling with high inflation and a plummeting Pakistani rupee, adding that sources from the foreign office suggested that the ex-prime minister and his party had unfairly politicized and exaggerated a diplomatic communique to achieve their personal political goals.

"Pakistan needs to immediately rectify its foreign relations with its friends in the West. We cannot afford a policy of isolation in today's world," she stressed.

PAKISTANI MILITARY STAYS OUT OF CRISIS

Both domestic and foreign media alleged that Pakistan's powerful military, which has traditionally had its say in foreign and defense policies, initiated or supported the removal of the prime minister, following his allegedly anti-Western rhetoric that affected a number of key relationships.

Political experts told Sputnik that there many factors, mostly economic, which led to the removal without any non-democratic force.

"They included economic crisis, inflation, incompetence, poor performance, bad governance, failure to fulfil promises, a non-working relationship with the opposition, as well as tense civil-military ties. To state that the army initiated the political move against Khan would be too simplistic and naive," Kamran said.

Senator Anwar Ul Haq Kakar echoed his colleague's comment, stating that the "military has shown neutrality in this crisis."

Kamran recalled that as early as January 6, Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced a long march and a no-confidence move to remove Khan from office.

Starting February 27, Zardari led an eight-day long march from Karachi to Islamabad, and a no-confidence motion against Khan was submitted to the parliament upon the conclusion of the march. The Pakistan Democratic Movement and the Pakistan Peoples Party have been mobilizing the public and formed a plan to remove the prime minister since the beginning of the year.

WHAT POLITICAL UPHEAVAL IN PAKISTAN MEANS TO WORLD?

The experts agreed that Pakistan would continue to play a traditional geopolitical role.

"A country of 220 million people holds an important position in the South Asia region and the Muslim world. It is a nuclear armed state. No country or region can benefit with instability in Pakistan," Kamran pointed.

According to her, peace and prosperity in Pakistan creates great opportunities for regional countries through different mutual regional projects.

"The earliest completion of the Pakistan China Economic Corridor can boost economic activities. Moreover, Pakistan is a member of Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the strategic location of Pakistan offers connectivity to landlocked Central Asian states," she stated.

Surprisingly, no Pakistani prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term. Twice the head of state has been ousted by army coups.