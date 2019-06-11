UrduPoint.com
Analyst Hails Fiscal Budget In Provision Of Relief To Masses

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 10:01 PM

Analyst hails fiscal budget in provision of relief to masses

Analyst and Economist Tauseef Zaman Tuesday hailed the fiscal budget 2019-20 in provision of relief to the masses and termed the budget as initiate of knowledge base economy in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Analyst and Economist Tauseef Zaman Tuesday hailed the fiscal budget 2019-20 in provision of relief to the masses and termed the budget as initiate of knowledge base economy in the country.

The presentation of budget by Minister of State for Revenue Muhammad Hammad Azhar was exemplary and the budget would pave the ways to further improve the economy, alleviate inflation and reduce poverty, he said talking to ptv.

He said long term policies regarding relaxation in import duties would help in generating revenue which were laudable and disclosed the budget an interesting and comprehensive and would yield positive result on economy.

Terming the budget poor friendly, he said it would facilitate the people especially lower class as hefty amounts had been earmarked for various welfare schemes in that regard.

He said huge amounts had been allocated for different sectors including education, health, energy and others.

