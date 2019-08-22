UrduPoint.com
Analysts Call For Practical Steps To Pressurize India Over Kashmir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 10:40 AM

Analysts call for practical steps to pressurize India over Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :International Relations analyst Dr. Khurram Iqbal on Thursday said that the government has left no stone unturned to highlight the Kashmir issue at the international front.

Talking to Radio Pakistan's Nukta Nazr Programme, he said the case has been discussed in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and Pakistan was ready to move the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

He said, sooner or later the world's conscious would awake as India was replicating what Israel has done in the occupied Palestinian territory during last many decades. The dominant political party BJP has violated international norms and laws. Indian Prime minister Narendra Modi has weekend India's position at the international front. BJP led by ideological driven zealot, was pursuing Hindutva policies which were based on extremism and hatred. We cannot expect anything positive from Hindu fundamentalist and fascist Indian government, he added.

Another IR expert A.Z. Hilali lauded Iranian spiritual leader Ali Kamenei's role to strongly condemned the Indian atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir. Iran has always fulfilled its moral obligation by raising the voice for Muslims. Iran is highly concerned with the grave human rights violation committed by Indian brutal forces in occupied Kashmir. Abrogation of article 370 is an Indian effort to implement its hegemonic designs in Indian occupied Kashmir, he said.

International community should intervene to stop Indian atrocities and pressurize India to stop state terrorism in the valley. Pakistan has successfully sensitized the international community that resolving Kashmir dispute is imperative for regional peace. Palestine and Indian occupied Kashmir are the global agendas and need immediate solution, he added.

