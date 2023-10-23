Analysts call upon world to help stop Israeli aggression against innocent Palestinians

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Analysts have called upon the international community to pressure Israel to stop its aggression against innocent Palestinians in Gaza. They said that Israel had been pursuing a policy of apartheid against Palestinians for decades.

Taking part in Radio Pakistan’s current affairs programme international relations expert Dr. Muhammad Khan said that the situation in the middle East was very unfortunate and tragic. He lamented that no effort was being made from any quarters to stop the aggression of Israel. He said that in this alarming situation, more and more Palestinians were dying in Israeli bomb strikes.

He said that Israel was enjoying the support of Western countries and was carrying out its lethal campaign against innocent Palestinians with impunity. Dr Muhammad Khan said the United Nations has failed to stop Israel from its genocide of Palestinians.

He opined that the basic objective of Israel was to expel Palestinians from Gaza and other pockets and occupy the whole area for good.

Former ambassador Ali Sarwar Naqvi said that Israel has been pursuing a policy of apartheid against Palestinians for decades. He said Israel had subjected Palestinians to humiliation, torture and killing to grab more land. Israel has become a rogue state and does not value international norms and values.

The former ambassador said was using brutal tactics against the Palestinians to crush them and so far killed thousands of innocent Palestinians, including women and children. Terming the silence of the world on this tragedy as amazing, he said it was the need of the hour that the world should take action and stop Israel from its barbarities in Palestine.