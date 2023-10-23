Open Menu

Analysts Call Upon World To Help Stop Israeli Aggression Against Innocent Palestinians

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Analysts call upon world to help stop Israeli aggression against innocent Palestinians

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Analysts have called upon the international community to pressure Israel to stop its aggression against innocent Palestinians in Gaza. They said that Israel had been pursuing a policy of apartheid against Palestinians for decades.

Taking part in Radio Pakistan’s current affairs programme international relations expert Dr. Muhammad Khan said that the situation in the middle East was very unfortunate and tragic. He lamented that no effort was being made from any quarters to stop the aggression of Israel. He said that in this alarming situation, more and more Palestinians were dying in Israeli bomb strikes.

He said that Israel was enjoying the support of Western countries and was carrying out its lethal campaign against innocent Palestinians with impunity. Dr Muhammad Khan said the United Nations has failed to stop Israel from its genocide of Palestinians.

He opined that the basic objective of Israel was to expel Palestinians from Gaza and other pockets and occupy the whole area for good.

Former ambassador Ali Sarwar Naqvi said that Israel has been pursuing a policy of apartheid against Palestinians for decades. He said Israel had subjected Palestinians to humiliation, torture and killing to grab more land. Israel has become a rogue state and does not value international norms and values.

The former ambassador said was using brutal tactics against the Palestinians to crush them and so far killed thousands of innocent Palestinians, including women and children. Terming the silence of the world on this tragedy as amazing, he said it was the need of the hour that the world should take action and stop Israel from its barbarities in Palestine.

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations Israel Palestine Gaza Middle East Women From

Recent Stories

PM Kakar says Chinese investment to give impetus t ..

PM Kakar says Chinese investment to give impetus to Pakistan’s economic growth

8 minutes ago
 Dubai Future Fellowship Programme holds workshop t ..

Dubai Future Fellowship Programme holds workshop to explore solutions for the ch ..

25 minutes ago
 SC declares civilians'trial in military courts as ..

SC declares civilians'trial in military courts as unconstitutional

54 minutes ago
 Dubai to host ‘Arab Health 2024’ in January

Dubai to host ‘Arab Health 2024’ in January

1 hour ago
 IMARAT Launches the New Center of Islamabad: A $50 ..

IMARAT Launches the New Center of Islamabad: A $500M Project

2 hours ago
 GCC unified tourist visa to be introduced between ..

GCC unified tourist visa to be introduced between 2024 and 2025: Al Marri tells ..

2 hours ago
Consul General of Iran Hassan Nourian is taking pr ..

Consul General of Iran Hassan Nourian is taking practical steps to promote bilat ..

2 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan decide to bat first a ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan decide to bat first against Afghanistan today

3 hours ago
 Interior Minister calls for capacity building of P ..

Interior Minister calls for capacity building of Police on scientific basis

3 hours ago
 Senate session to be convened this week to discuss ..

Senate session to be convened this week to discuss Palestine issue

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 22 Pakistan Vs. Afgha ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 22 Pakistan Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, W ..

4 hours ago
 Special Court indicts Imran Khan, Qureshi in Ciphe ..

Special Court indicts Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher case

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan