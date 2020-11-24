Analysts hail govt decision to close educational institutes amid Covid-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Senior Analysts on Tuesday appreciated the government's decision regarding closure of educational institutions from November 26 to January 10, 2021 and termed it was a timely decision in the wake of recent spike in Covid-19 in the country.

Vice Chancellor Quaid-e-Azam University Dr. Muhammad Ali while speaking to Radio Pakistan's Current Affairs Program said it was a timely decision of the government to close educational institutions in wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

It is need of hour to take bold decisions in order to save innocent lives, he said, adding, we have to align with the new medium of education.

There are some challenges as well as prospects in the newly emerging situation, he explained.

"We understand that there are a few deficiencies in the online education system but we have to adjust with it", he mentioned.

Approximately one third of the students will be allowed to stay in the hostels during the closure of educational institutions, he said.

We will manage the classes and exams of the undergraduate and post-graduate students effectively, he assured.

He said students were most vulnerable to Covid-19 due to their low immunity and could easily become its victims while travelling in the public transport.

Senior Analyst Dr. Rasool Baksh Raees also said that Covid-19 is a global challenge and it is the priority of the government to save the lives of innocent children.

The smart lock down is the most effective strategy to contain the spread of coronavirus, he appreciated.

It is a bold decision to close the educational institutions in wake of covid-19 pandemic, he said, adding, it is highly important to observe precautionary measures to stay safe, he urged.

The incumbent government must follow the experts' opinions, he suggested.

Pakistan cannot afford complete lockdown due to its economic situation, he added.

The competent authorities must strictly impose restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus, hedemanded, adding, we have the ability to utilize technology for delivering education during Covid-19 pandemic.