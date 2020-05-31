ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Justification of the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and endorsement of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation drew strong criticism with some political analysts saying Modi's speech could trigger more anger in Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, while commenting on the Modi's address, the critics called the assertions as a brazen attempt to deny the reality and further the Hindutva agenda at a time when India should more be focusing on mitigating the sufferings of the Kashmiri people and overcoming great economic and health crises inside India and Jammu and Kashmir.

"Sadly, Modi lives in deep denial, and we are supposed to get used to this denial of reality," Siddiq Wahid, a Kashmiri professor at Dadri-based Shiv Nadar University, told an Arab daily, adding that the speech could trigger "more anger in Kashmir." "Kashmir is headed for more conflict — both domestic and international — and anger.

It is headed for more alienation," he added.

Modi's speech nearly two months after the lockdown is seen by political analysts as a "brazen attempt to insult the sensibilities of the people." Urmilesh, a Delhi-based political analyst and columnist who takes only one name said that Modi's actions in India and Kashmir had weakened democratic credentials in the country.

"Never before has democracy in India looked so weak and as besieged as it is looking now. The action in Kashmir and the citizenship legislation weaken the democratic credentials of this nation. It's unfortunate the prime minister openly peddles such divisive agenda."The Modi's address to the nation comes a day after India's economic growth was shown to have fallen steeply to 4.2 percent in 2019-20 from 6.1 percent in 2018-19.

"The economy has been doing badly since 2016. It was growing negatively in the last two years due to lack of growth in the unorganized sector," Prof. Arun Kumar of the New Delhi-based Jawaharlal Nehru University said.