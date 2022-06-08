Analysts stress national level media campaign for 'energy consumptions'

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Analysts on Wednesday stressed to speed up the efforts for energy conservation measures saying that awareness campaigns in this regard on national level would achieve significant savings on the energy bill.

While talking to Radio Pakistan, Energy Expert Dr. Gulfaraz Khan said that avoiding the use of government vehicles, lights, and ACs in offices for two days will help save precious energy sources.

He appreciated the step the petrol quota of government functionaries has been reduced.

Former MD, PEPCO Tahir Basharat Cheema also said the use of media and public forums must be used to inform the public about the importance of energy-saving energy.

Energy Expert Dr. Noor Fatima lauded the policies of present government for taking serious steps to conserve energy.

A national-level campaign to educate people about the use of energy will go a long way in saving this precious asset, she stressed.

Five days working will also help bring down the cost of energy in public sector organizations, she added.

Dr. Noor said in advanced countries, the daylight saving strategy is used to conserve energy. All businesses were closed around 5 pm which will reduced the use of energy.