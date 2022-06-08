UrduPoint.com

Analysts Stress National Level Media Campaign For 'energy Consumptions'

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Analysts stress national level media campaign for 'energy consumptions'

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Analysts on Wednesday stressed to speed up the efforts for energy conservation measures saying that awareness campaigns in this regard on national level would achieve significant savings on the energy bill.

While talking to Radio Pakistan, Energy Expert Dr. Gulfaraz Khan said that avoiding the use of government vehicles, lights, and ACs in offices for two days will help save precious energy sources.

He appreciated the step the petrol quota of government functionaries has been reduced.

Former MD, PEPCO Tahir Basharat Cheema also said the use of media and public forums must be used to inform the public about the importance of energy-saving energy.

Energy Expert Dr. Noor Fatima lauded the policies of present government for taking serious steps to conserve energy.

A national-level campaign to educate people about the use of energy will go a long way in saving this precious asset, she stressed.

Five days working will also help bring down the cost of energy in public sector organizations, she added.

Dr. Noor said in advanced countries, the daylight saving strategy is used to conserve energy. All businesses were closed around 5 pm which will reduced the use of energy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Petrol Vehicles Media All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited PEPCO

Recent Stories

WB predicts Pakistan's GDP growth rate at 4 per ce ..

WB predicts Pakistan's GDP growth rate at 4 per cent for next fiscal year

3 minutes ago
 Look what players say about Multan?

Look what players say about Multan?

25 minutes ago
 Flour supply at Rs 40 per kg started in KP: Marriy ..

Flour supply at Rs 40 per kg started in KP: Marriyum Aurangzeb

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th Jun ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th June 2022

3 hours ago
 Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on ..

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on Saturdays

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.