Analytical thinking, enhanced school enrollment a must for Pakistan to join highly competitive world: President

TAXILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday emphasising the promotion of analytical thinking, said that the highly competitive world necessitated Pakistan to enhance access to education and enrollment in schools.

The president, addressing the first convocation of HITEC Institute of Medical Sciences, said Pakistan was faced with a crisis of 27 million out school children. He said comparatively, the ratio of children's school enrollment in India and Bangladesh stood at 98-100 percent.

He told the gathering that through a dedicated focus on education and health sectors, Pakistan could excel within eight years, citing the case study of China.

The president, who earlier distributed medals and degrees among the graduates of medicine and dentistry, said the country could not afford the women giving up their careers after getting higher education and called it a "tremendous wastage".

However, he said it was incumbent upon the state to provide women a safe working environment as the institutions like Federal Mohtasib were already functioning for the purpose.

He said in Pakistan, only nine percent youngsters enroll for higher education which needed to be increased by introducing modern education tools like online education.

Citing nine percent prevalence of hepatitis and almost 40 percent stunting, the president said the country direly needed medical professionals to cope with the challenge.

He urged the new graduates to focus more on preventive care as Pakistan could not afford the curative treatment. Pakistan has already achieved remarkable success during the COVID pandemic by promoting preventive methods, he recalled.

Calling it a beautiful culture of Pakistan, President Alvi advised the youngsters to always remain thankful to their teachers and patents for their efforts to brighten their future.

He said obtaining the degree was just an opening of the door to knowledge as the new trends and innovations were being introduced in the medical field particularly after the artificial intelligence.

He predicted that within a span of ten years, AI would enable the display of human thought within no time as tremendous knowledge already existed in the cloud technology.

He also advised the new graduates to never let greed overpower their humanity and that they should always be compassionate to their patients in accordance with Islamic as well as the cultural values.

Earlier, Principal of HITEC Institute of Medical Sciences Professor Major General (retd) Hamid Shafiq congratulated the students and their parents over the graduation.

He said that starting in 2016, the Institute was counted among the A Grade medical colleges of the country.

He said the Institute had also obtained the ISO certification, providing high standard education to the students as well as the house job facility to them after the graduation.

Principal HITEC Dental College Dr Irfan Shah said that with the convocation, the seven years long efforts have come to the fruition.

He said the college was now a well established institute with certain distinctions including the top ranking by Pakistan Medical and Dental Council.

He said besides studies, the college was also actively engaged in the social welfare works by providing dentistry services to the people living in the suburbs.

At the convocation, MBBS and BDS degrees were awarded to a total of 87 medical and 46 Dldental graduates.

These were the institution's pioneer batches since its inception in 2016.

Vice Chancellor NUMS, Lt Gen Wasim Alamgir, and the Chairman HIT board Maj Gen Shakir Ullah Khattak,HI (M) were also present at the occasion.

Dr Muhammad Ali (MBBS) was declared the best graduate of the session 2016-2021, with 16 gold, two silver, three bronze medals and nine distinctions.

Dr Arooba Mehmood (BDS) was declared the best graduate of the session 2018-2022 with 16 gold medals, three silver, two bronze medals and eight distinctions.