Anarchy, confrontation not in favour of nation: Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan has said the nation cannot afford any kind of anarchy, confrontation or lockdown in the country.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was utilizing all out resources to steer the economy out of crises.

"Conspiracies against the democracy tantamount to divide the nation as opposition is only interested in point scoring by promoting the politics of chaos and agitation," he said.

He said the politicians engaged in the politics of personal interest would not succeed as the nation has fully recognised such puppets.

The minister maintained that the PTI government was working to transform the country as an Islamic welfare state.

The PTI had introduced various holistic reforms so as to improve the quality of life of the masses, he said.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan will continue the journey of introducing change in the society despite undemocratic behaviour of the opposition," he added.

It was regrettable that the undemocratic forces were longing for creating a situation of uncertainty and lawlessness in the country, concluded the minister.