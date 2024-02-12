Open Menu

Anarchy Will Not Allowed In Pakistan, Says PM Kakar

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 12, 2024 | 06:07 PM

Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar

PM Kakar congratulates the entire nation for conduct of peaceful general elections despite heavy challenges and security threats.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12nd, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday said that they would not allow anarchy in the country.

PM Kakar congratulated the entire nation for conduct of peaceful general elections despite heavy challenges and security threats.

Talking to media persons in Islamabad on Monday, he said transition of democracy despite heavy challenges in terms of security, terrorism and economic challenges, internal chaos, and hostile neighborhood is applauded.

The Prime Minister said they have to carry on and show their commitment towards democracy despite numerous challenges.

He congratulated and applauded all law enforcement agencies for ensuring a peaceful day of conducting a democratic exercise.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said they were apprehensive due to terrorism threats particularly because of two unfortunate terrorist incidents which took place in Balochistan.

He said in that environment, conducting peaceful elections is a big achievement.

The Prime Minister said he is eagerly waiting that the newly elected government take over the reign and transition of power go smoothly.

He said the elected representatives would have to focus on the immediate economic, security and policy challenges and take this nation towards the destination where it deserves.

Related Topics

Terrorist Islamabad Balochistan Prime Minister Democracy Media All Government

Recent Stories

Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 ..

Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team

17 minutes ago
 Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season ..

Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..

23 minutes ago
 The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SP ..

The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!

58 minutes ago
 Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for p ..

Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing

2 hours ago
 Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Is ..

Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..

4 hours ago
Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crow ..

Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crown

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women ..

Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women jobs along with mitigating la ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan