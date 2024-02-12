Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12nd, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday said that they would not allow anarchy in the country.

PM Kakar congratulated the entire nation for conduct of peaceful general elections despite heavy challenges and security threats.

Talking to media persons in Islamabad on Monday, he said transition of democracy despite heavy challenges in terms of security, terrorism and economic challenges, internal chaos, and hostile neighborhood is applauded.

The Prime Minister said they have to carry on and show their commitment towards democracy despite numerous challenges.

He congratulated and applauded all law enforcement agencies for ensuring a peaceful day of conducting a democratic exercise.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said they were apprehensive due to terrorism threats particularly because of two unfortunate terrorist incidents which took place in Balochistan.

He said in that environment, conducting peaceful elections is a big achievement.

The Prime Minister said he is eagerly waiting that the newly elected government take over the reign and transition of power go smoothly.

He said the elected representatives would have to focus on the immediate economic, security and policy challenges and take this nation towards the destination where it deserves.