LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :A case of New Anarkali blast has been registered in Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station against unidentified accused.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of CTD police station SHO inspector Abid Baig.

The FIR included 7ATA, 3/4 Explosives Act, 302, 324, 427, 109 and other serious provisions.