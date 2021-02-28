UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anas Sarwar Elected Leader Of Scottland Labour Party

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 12:20 AM

Anas Sarwar elected Leader of Scottland Labour Party

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Anas Sarwar, son of Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has been elected Leader of the Scottish Labour Party.

Anas Sarwar is the first Muslim and British-Pakistani to become the leader of Scottish Labour Party.

In a tweet on Saturday, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar- himself a former British MP- felicitated Anas Sarwar on his success in the election by bagging 57.56 percent against Monica Lennon who got 42.44 votes.

Anas Sarwar defeated Lennon by 2500 votes.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has also congratulatedAnas Sarwar on his success.

Related Topics

Election Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Governor Punjab Muslim Punjab Assembly Labour

Recent Stories

Federal Customs Authority launches &#039;RasCargo& ..

56 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan to Attend Virtual Groundbreaking Ce ..

2 minutes ago

OIC supports Saudi Foreign Ministry&#039;s stateme ..

1 hour ago

CSKA Moscow Hockey Club Claims 6th Victory in KHL ..

2 minutes ago

Belgian prison in lockdown after major Covid outbr ..

31 minutes ago

Bushra Rind pays tribute to Pakistan Air Force

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.