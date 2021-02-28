Anas Sarwar elected Leader of Scottland Labour Party

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Anas Sarwar, son of Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has been elected Leader of the Scottish Labour Party.

Anas Sarwar is the first Muslim and British-Pakistani to become the leader of Scottish Labour Party.

In a tweet on Saturday, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar- himself a former British MP- felicitated Anas Sarwar on his success in the election by bagging 57.56 percent against Monica Lennon who got 42.44 votes.

Anas Sarwar defeated Lennon by 2500 votes.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has also congratulatedAnas Sarwar on his success.