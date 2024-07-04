Anayat Kasi congratulates Nawab Umar on electing as Kasi tribe Nawab

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Former Provincial Home Minister Malik Anayat Kasi Advocate on Thursday congratulated Senator Nawab Umar Farooq Kasi on his appointment as the Nawab of the Kasi tribe.

In statement issued here, he said that the trustworthiness and respectability of the Kasi tribe have been expressed by Nawab Arbab Umar Farooq Kasi.

Malik Anayat Kasi Advocate said that after the death of Nawab Arbab Abdul Zahir Kasi, the dignitaries of the Kasi tribe have unanimously elected Senator Arbab Umar Farooq Kasi as the Nawab of the Kasi tribe.

He said that Arbab Umar Farooq Kasi would follow the footsteps of his father late Nawab Abdul Zahir Kasi, he could ensure the service of other nations including the Kasi tribe living in Balochistan.