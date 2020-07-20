Anayiti police arrest three suspects

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Anayiti police have arrested three suspects and recovered weapons and liquor from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police here on Monday said that a patrolling team of PS Anayiti arrested two suspects identified as Umar and Bilal.

The police recovered two pistols and 30 rounds from their possession.

Meanwhile, PS Anayiti police party conducted raid at a den and arrested a drug pusher. The police recovered 20 liters liquor from his possession.

The police have lodged cases against the accused. Further probe was in process.