ANC awards 4 year imprisonment to drug smuggling convict

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An Anti-Narcotics Court (ANC) on Tuesday awarded four years, six months imprisonment, and a fine of Rs 20,000 to a convict of drug smuggling

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :An Anti-Narcotics Court (ANC) on Tuesday awarded four years, six months imprisonment, and a fine of Rs 20,000 to a convict of drug smuggling.

According to court officials, Muhammad Usman was accused of possessing 1200 grams of hashish and was arrested by Airport police in November 2019.

The Additional Session Judge Zafar Iqbal Sial pronounced the judgment after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defense and prosecution counsels.