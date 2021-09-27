UrduPoint.com

ANC Awards 4 Years, 6 Months Imprisonment In Drug Smuggling Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 09:30 PM

ANC awards 4 years, 6 months imprisonment in drug smuggling case

An Anti-Narcotics Court(ANC) on Monday awarded four years and six months imprisonment to one accused in a drug smuggling case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :An Anti-Narcotics Court(ANC) on Monday awarded four years and six months imprisonment to one accused in a drug smuggling case.

Talha Saleem was found guilty of possessing 1500 grams of hashish and was arrested by Pirwadahi police in December 2020.

The Additional and Sessions Judge Basit Aleem pronounced the judgment after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels. The Court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convicted.

Related Topics

Police Fine December 2020 Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1 ..

Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1: SEWA

5 hours ago
 World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the ce ..

World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the centre of tourismâ€™s restart

6 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th edition of Sharjah Government ..

7 hours ago
 Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day p ..

Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day paid leave to enable them and t ..

7 hours ago
 India to share white shipping information with Gul ..

India to share white shipping information with Gulf

7 hours ago
 International Government Communication Forum 2021 ..

International Government Communication Forum 2021 concludes with a call to speak ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.