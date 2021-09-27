ANC awards 4 years, 6 months imprisonment in drug smuggling case

(@FahadShabbir)

An Anti-Narcotics Court(ANC) on Monday awarded four years and six months imprisonment to one accused in a drug smuggling case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :An Anti-Narcotics Court(ANC) on Monday awarded four years and six months imprisonment to one accused in a drug smuggling case.

Talha Saleem was found guilty of possessing 1500 grams of hashish and was arrested by Pirwadahi police in December 2020.

The Additional and Sessions Judge Basit Aleem pronounced the judgment after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels. The Court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convicted.