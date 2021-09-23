ANC awards 4 years imprisonment in drug smuggling case

An Anti-Narcotics Court (ANC) on Thursday awarded 4 years imprisonment to one accused in a drug smuggling case

Zahid alias Guddu was found guilty of possessing 1650 grams of hashish and was arrested by Murree police in March 2021.

Additional and Sessions Judge Rai Muhammad Khan Kharl pronounced the judgment after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels.

The Court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convicted.