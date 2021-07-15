ANC awards 4 years,6-month imprisonment in drug smuggling case

An Anti-Narcotics Court (ANC) on Thursday awarded 4 years and 6 months imprisonment to one accused in a drug smuggling case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :An Anti-Narcotics Court (ANC) on Thursday awarded 4 years and 6 months imprisonment to one accused in a drug smuggling case.

Muhammad Abbas was found guilty of possessing 1500 grams of hashish and was arrested by Mandra police in March 2019.

The Additional Session Judge Chaudary Qasim Javed pronounced the judgment after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels.

The Court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convicted.