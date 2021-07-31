ANC awards 4 years,6-month imprisonment in drug smuggling case

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 07:09 PM

An Anti-Narcotics Court(ANC) on Saturday awarded 4 years and 6 months imprisonment to one accused in a drug smuggling case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :An Anti-Narcotics Court(ANC) on Saturday awarded 4 years and 6 months imprisonment to one accused in a drug smuggling case.

Muhammad Yaseen was found guilty of possessing 1360 grams of hashish and was arrested by Saddar Baroni police in 2019.

The Additional Session Judge Ali Raza Awan pronounced the judgment after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels. The Court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convicted.

