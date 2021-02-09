UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANC Awards 5-years Imprisonment In Drug Smuggling Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

ANC awards 5-years imprisonment in drug smuggling case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Court (ANC) on Tuesday awarded five and half years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000 to an accused involved in a drug smuggling case.

Zeeshan Riaz was found guilty of possessing 2100 grams hashish arrested by the Waris Khan police in June, 2020 .

The Additional Session Judge Farkhanda Arshad pronounced the judgment after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution.

Related Topics

Police Fine June 2020 Court

Recent Stories

SEHA partners with King Fahad Specialist Hospital ..

6 minutes ago

Ajman&#039;s schools, nurseries to shift 100 perce ..

36 minutes ago

Maitha Al Shamsi receives Tunisian Ambassador

36 minutes ago

FTA issues public clarification regarding VAT regi ..

51 minutes ago

UAE’s exploration of space enhances its world po ..

51 minutes ago

SC orders all parties to resolve Pakistan Steel Mi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.