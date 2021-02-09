ANC awards 5-years imprisonment in drug smuggling case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Court (ANC) on Tuesday awarded five and half years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000 to an accused involved in a drug smuggling case.

Zeeshan Riaz was found guilty of possessing 2100 grams hashish arrested by the Waris Khan police in June, 2020 .

The Additional Session Judge Farkhanda Arshad pronounced the judgment after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution.