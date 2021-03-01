UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANC Awards 8-year Imprisonment In Drug Smuggling Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 07:20 PM

ANC awards 8-year imprisonment in drug smuggling case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :An Anti-Narcotics Court (ANC) on Monday awarded 8 years, 6 months imprisonment, and a fine of Rs 40,000 to one accused in a drug smuggling case.

Taj Khan was found guilty of possessing 6000 grams of hashish and was arrested by RA bazaar police in July 2020.

Additional Session Judge Waqar Mansoor pronounced the judgment after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defense and prosecution counsels.

Related Topics

Police Fine July 2020 Court

Recent Stories

Kenyan chamber of commerce to open its office in S ..

11 minutes ago

A mesmerizing dance performance by the dance exper ..

53 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 12 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Tourism intensifies efforts to promote city ..

1 hour ago

UAE’s leadership prioritises reading: Zaki Nusse ..

1 hour ago

Chief Of Air Staff Farewell Calls On Chief Of The ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.