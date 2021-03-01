ANC awards 8-year imprisonment in drug smuggling case

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :An Anti-Narcotics Court (ANC) on Monday awarded 8 years, 6 months imprisonment, and a fine of Rs 40,000 to one accused in a drug smuggling case.

Taj Khan was found guilty of possessing 6000 grams of hashish and was arrested by RA bazaar police in July 2020.

Additional Session Judge Waqar Mansoor pronounced the judgment after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defense and prosecution counsels.