ANC Awards Jail Term To Lady In Drug Smuggling Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

ANC awards jail term to lady in drug smuggling case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :An Anti-Narcotics Court (ANC) Wednesday awarded three years and eight months imprisonment and a fine of Rs 16,800 to a lady accused in a drug smuggling case.

Sohana BB was found guilty of possessing 2200 grams hashish and was arrested by Naseerabad police in September,2020.

Additional Session Judge Waqar Mansoor pronounced the judgment after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels.

