ANC awards three years imprisonment in drug smuggling case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :An Anti-Narcotics Court(ANC) on Tuesday awarded three years imprisonment to one accused in a drug smuggling case.

Israr Ahmed Butt was found guilty of possessing 1120 grams of hashish and was arrested by Naseerabad police in April 2020.

Additional Session Judge Malik Asif Ejaz pronounced the judgment after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels.

The Court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convicted.