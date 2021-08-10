UrduPoint.com

ANC Awards Three Years Imprisonment In Drug Smuggling Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 05:04 PM

ANC awards three years imprisonment in drug smuggling case

An Anti-Narcotics Court(ANC) on Tuesday awarded three years imprisonment to one accused in a drug smuggling case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :An Anti-Narcotics Court(ANC) on Tuesday awarded three years imprisonment to one accused in a drug smuggling case.

Israr Ahmed Butt was found guilty of possessing 1120 grams of hashish and was arrested by Naseerabad police in April 2020.

Additional Session Judge Malik Asif Ejaz pronounced the judgment after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels.

The Court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convicted.

Related Topics

Police Fine Ahmed Butt April 2020 Court

Recent Stories

Inaugural Big 5 Construction Impact Awards salute ..

Inaugural Big 5 Construction Impact Awards salute region&#039;s project leaders

12 minutes ago
 59,747 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

59,747 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

13 minutes ago
 UAE leaders receive greetings from Arab, Islamic l ..

UAE leaders receive greetings from Arab, Islamic leaders on Hijri New Year

13 minutes ago
 Sharjah CP chairs SEC&#039;s meeting

Sharjah CP chairs SEC&#039;s meeting

28 minutes ago
 Rs 1.1 mln fine imposed on 714 profiteers

Rs 1.1 mln fine imposed on 714 profiteers

18 minutes ago
 'Umed Ka Safar' exhibition opens at RAC

'Umed Ka Safar' exhibition opens at RAC

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.