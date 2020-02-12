ANC cancels issued Non bail-able arrest warrant of Ali Musa Gillani and other accused

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Anti Narcotics Court (ANC) Judge Wajid Ali special Court has canceled Non Bail-able arrest warrants in respect of Ali Musa Gilani and one other accused in ephedrine case due to their appearance in the court

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th February, 2020) Anti Narcotics Court (ANC) Judge Wajid Ali special Court has canceled Non Bail-able arrest warrants in respect of Ali Musa Gilani and one other accused in ephedrine case due to their appearance in the court.

Co-accused Ali Musa son of former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani and Malik Zuner appeared in the court during hearing and assured the court to appear in the next hearing.

Court canceled Non bail-able arrest warrant of accused.It is pertinent to mention here that court had issued non bailable arrest warrant of the accused on previous hearing due to their continuous absence from hearing.