ANC Demands For Release Of All Kashmiri Political Detainees

Fahad Shabbir 3 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 12:00 PM

ANC demands for release of all Kashmiri political detainees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Awami National Conference (ANC) has appealed Indian Prime Minister Narendar Modi to release all Kashmir political prisoners detained in different jails.

ANC Vice President, Muzaffar Shah said there was an all-out demand from the people of Kashmir and an appeal to the Indian prime minister to order sending back political prisoners languishing in different jails in India back to Kashmir, Kashmir Media Service reported on Friday.

"Their life is at stake due to pandemic which has entered the jails too. All prisoners should be repatriated immediately to their respective districts", Muzaffar Shah said.

