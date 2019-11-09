(@fidahassanain)

Rana Sana Ullah has lost chances of his release in 15kg heroin case.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2019) An Anti-Narcotics Court on Saturday rejected bail petition moved by PML-N's Punjab President Rana Sana Ullah in 15-kilogram heroin trafficking case.

Rana Sana Ullah, the former Punjab law minister, moved petition through his counsels saying that 15-kg heroin case was registered against him purely on political ground. He said he was political activist and responsible citizen and had nothing to do with the unlawful business of illegal substance. The counsel of Rana Sana Ullah argued that his client's release be ordered because he was innocent and no illegal substance was recovered from his custody. The counsels representing the ANF told the court that the FIR was registered on merit and the illegal substance of heroin was recovered from Rana Sana Ullah.

Rana Sana Ullah was arrested from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near the Sukheki area, according to the sources in ANF. Initially, the ANF did not specify charges on the basis of which Sana Ullah was picked up but the spokerson Riaz Soomro said drugs were recovered from Sanaullah's car. However, later the ANF said that 15 kilogram heroin was recovered from Rana Sana Ullah's car when he was coming from Faisalabad to Lahore.

In his bail, Rana Sana Ullah questioned the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF)’s stance as he had serious doubts about the authenticity of smuggling allegations against him. He also dispelled the drug smuggling allegation against him.

The petitioner claimed he had been implicated in a false case merely to humiliate him on the whims of the ruling party’s leadership.

He highlighted that the officials, who intercepted him, took control of his vehicle at gunpoint. They later took him and his security guards, including drivers, to the Regional Directorate of ANF at Lahore Cantt where they were confined.

The lawyer said that the stance of the petitioner could be corroborated through CCTV footage, of the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA). The CCTV footage, the petitioner claimed, clearly showed that the vehicle was filmed at Lahore Canal Road towards Punjab University at 15:35 hours. He said it was necessary to highlight that as the per complainant’s version, the vehicle was intercepted at 15:25 hours near Ravi Toll Palaz Lahore when it was exiting the motorway.

It had further been alleged that not only was the vehicle intercepted, but recovery proceedings were also carried out after 15:25 hours, which included a short scuffle between the security guards of the petitioner and the officials of the ANF. However, quite surprisingly, the same vehicle was captured in the camera of the PSCA at Lahore Canal around 15:35 hours, which is situated more than 14 kilometres from Ravi Toll Plaza off the motorway.

The petitioner’s counsel Syed Farhad Ali Shah contended with the magisterial court that Sana had been suffering from a heart ailment and other diseases. Therefore, he requested that the accused be provided with necessary medicines and a special diet.