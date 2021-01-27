ANC sentences accused in drug smuggling case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Anti-Narcotics Courts (ANC) on Wednesday awarded five years and six months imprisonment separately to two accused as well as a fine of Rs 25,000 a drug smuggling case.

Sadaqat Khan was found guilty of possessing 2335 grams hashish and was arrested by Waris Khan police in July, 2020 while Sultan Muhammad was held by Ratta Amral Police with 2250 grams of Hashish.

The Additional Session Judges Arif Khan Niazi and Farkhanda Arshad pronounced the judgment after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution.