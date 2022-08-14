Ancestors' blood included in foundation of Pakistan: Mian Aslam Iqbal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal on Sunday eulogizing the sacrifices of Pakistan Movement leaders, workers and forefathers, said the blood of our ancestors was included in the foundations of Pakistan.

He expressed these views while addressing the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan ceremony here at Camp Jail Ferozepur Road.

Punjab Interior Minister Col (Retd) Hashim Dogar, IG Prisons Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig, DIG Lahore Range, DIG Headquarters, Jail authorities and prisoners attended the ceremony.

Mian Aslam Iqbal congratulated the nation on Independence Day and said that freedom was a great blessing.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that more steps had to be taken to reform and improve the condition in Punjab jails.

Punjab Interior Minister Col (retd) Hashim Dogar that all prisoners in jails of Punjab were like guests and all facilities would be provided to them.

Col (Rtd) Hashim Dogar said he would visit two jails in a week and hold open courts there to hear the problems of prison employees and prisoners himself.

The provincial minister also announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for the disabled photographer of the camp jail.

On the occasion, IG Prisons Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig said that the bestfacilities were being provided to prisoners in all jails of Punjab.