Anchor Person Abdullah Hassan Dies Of Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Anchor person Abdullah Hassan dies of road accident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) A private tv channel anchor person Abdullah Hassan died in a road accident on Sharah-e-Faisal late Sunday night.

According to Police, the anchor person, identified as 40-year-old Syed Abdullah Hassan, was driving a car when he struck a footpath near a traffic signal.

Rescue services transported him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori also expressed his grief over the journalist’s death. Condoling the victim’s family, he said.

Senior Sindh Minister of Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon also expressed condolences to the family of late anchor Abdullah Hassan.

