UrduPoint.com

Anchorperson Booked For Spreading Hate Against State Institutions

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2022 | 12:34 AM

Anchorperson booked for spreading hate against state institutions

Anchorperson Arshad Sharif on Saturday was booked by allegedly spreading hate against the state's institutions

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Anchorperson Arshad Sharif on Saturday was booked by allegedly spreading hate against the state's institutions.

The first information report was registered against the anchorperson by the B-Section Police Sstation, Latifabad on the complaint of a local resident Tayyab Hussain Bhatti under sections 131, 153 and 505 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The complainant maintained that he watched a video of Arshad Sharif on Youtube in which he was speaking against the institutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police

Recent Stories

Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory languag ..

Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory language against Maryam

2 minutes ago
 Barrister Fahad Malik's mother pleads CJP for prov ..

Barrister Fahad Malik's mother pleads CJP for provision of justice, transfer of ..

2 minutes ago
 Kaira pens letter to Int'l bodies to condemn illeg ..

Kaira pens letter to Int'l bodies to condemn illegal trial of Yasin Malik

2 minutes ago
 Limping Tiger struggles to nine-over 79 at rain-hi ..

Limping Tiger struggles to nine-over 79 at rain-hit PGA

2 minutes ago
 US Prison Authority Denies Medical Help for Russia ..

US Prison Authority Denies Medical Help for Russian Citizen Bout - Wife

9 minutes ago
 Rovanpera pulls ahead of Evans in Rally of Portuga ..

Rovanpera pulls ahead of Evans in Rally of Portugal

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.