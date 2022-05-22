Anchorperson booked for spreading hate against state institutions

Anchorperson Arshad Sharif on Saturday was booked by allegedly spreading hate against the state's institutions

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Anchorperson Arshad Sharif on Saturday was booked by allegedly spreading hate against the state's institutions.

The first information report was registered against the anchorperson by the B-Section Police Sstation, Latifabad on the complaint of a local resident Tayyab Hussain Bhatti under sections 131, 153 and 505 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The complainant maintained that he watched a video of Arshad Sharif on Youtube in which he was speaking against the institutions.