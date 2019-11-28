UrduPoint.com
Anchor’s Tongue Slips While Pronouncing CJP’s Name

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 8 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 02:11 PM

Wrong calling name of a judge even through slip of tongue may lead one towards contempt of court.  

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 28th, 2019) An anchor person’s slip of tongue while naming “Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa’ has raised question whether wrong pronunciation of a judge’s name is contempt of court or not.

In a video that went viral on social media, tv anchor Sami Ibrahim’s slip of tongue indulged him into a trouble when he wrongly pronounced the name of sitting Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khosa.

Sami Ibrahim who was hosting a TV program was criticizing the government over the matter of notification for extension in tenure of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

“The law ministry of this government is very strange,” said Sami Ibrahim.

He pronounced “Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khota instead of Khosa” which might be contempt of court. The video went viral on social media to which the social media users gave different reactions. Some said that it was slip of tongue and some said different.

It may be mentioned here that the Supreme Court is hearing the matter of extension of Army Chief’s tenure while the government committed huge blunders in draft of the notification and was again in the court with third notification.

