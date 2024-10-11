Ancient Banyan Tree Saved, Relocated To Jallo Forest Park
Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Ancient banyan tree was saved and relocated to Jallo Forest Park on CM Punjab Orders.
In compliance with the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a 100-year-old banyan tree has been saved from being cut down and relocated to Jallo Forest Park. As part of the "Plant for Pakistan" initiative, the remnants of the tree have been used to establish a one-acre forest within Jallo Forest, Lahore. The tree was originally located at the Educational Complex in Township, Lahore.
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, in her statement, emphasized the importance of protecting and restoring trees, urging the public to make tree conservation a habit and instill the same values in their children. "Trees breathe, serve as habitats for countless animals, and are an essential part of the ecosystem," she stated. She further added that the Chief Minister has specifically instructed that no trees should be cut down for developmental projects.
Recent Stories
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup
Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week
20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines
England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Acting President calls for strengthening business and trade links with Iran1 minute ago
-
IGP reviews law & order, security situation2 minutes ago
-
Lahore Youth Festival Logo Tour to various educational institutions in full swing2 minutes ago
-
International Day of the Girl Child observed in Abbottabad12 minutes ago
-
Thunderstorm forecast for Karachi21 minutes ago
-
41 drivers of Rescue Sindh complete their training21 minutes ago
-
JUI-F Chief, Bilawal discuss proposed constitutional amendments21 minutes ago
-
Health Department directs NGOs to obtain NOC from MNCH31 minutes ago
-
RPO reviews under-construction police station building32 minutes ago
-
PM announces pay raise for Islamabad Police, executive allowance for officers32 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt's projects for agriculture development appreciated32 minutes ago
-
Empower girls essential for social development: Governor42 minutes ago