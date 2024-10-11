Open Menu

Ancient Banyan Tree Saved, Relocated To Jallo Forest Park

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Ancient banyan tree saved, relocated to Jallo Forest Park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Ancient banyan tree was saved and relocated to Jallo Forest Park on CM Punjab Orders.

In compliance with the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a 100-year-old banyan tree has been saved from being cut down and relocated to Jallo Forest Park. As part of the "Plant for Pakistan" initiative, the remnants of the tree have been used to establish a one-acre forest within Jallo Forest, Lahore. The tree was originally located at the Educational Complex in Township, Lahore.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, in her statement, emphasized the importance of protecting and restoring trees, urging the public to make tree conservation a habit and instill the same values in their children. "Trees breathe, serve as habitats for countless animals, and are an essential part of the ecosystem," she stated. She further added that the Chief Minister has specifically instructed that no trees should be cut down for developmental projects.

