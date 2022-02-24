UrduPoint.com

Ancient Relics To Become Source Of Attraction For Tourists

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2022 | 08:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar has said that now ancient relics will become source of attraction for tourists.

The SACM on Thursday met project team of historical 'Bahar Wali Baoli' in Kharian and reviewed the details of the project.

Hasaan Khawar said that digging work was underway, adding that the team had reached to the depth of the well.

With removal of debris, stone walls had appeared, he added.

He said that 'Bahar Wali Baoli' would be restored as per its real texture. The Special Assistant said that after completion of restoration work it would be opened for tourists.

He said, "Bahar Wali Baoli" was a exemplary piece of art work of Mughal era.

