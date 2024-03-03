Ancient Sindhi Malakrhro Held On Last Day Of Lal Qalandar Urs
Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2024 | 12:50 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) On third and last day of 772th annual Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalnadar ancient Sindhi Malakhro (wrestling) held in Malakhra ground.
Malkhra was organized by Secretary sports and Youth affairs Sindh Hafiz Abdul Hadi Bullo and Chairman Shahbaz Mela Committee/Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ali Zulfiqar Memon, Assistant Mukhtiarkar Feroz Mustafa Burfat graced the occasion as chief guest while Deputy Director Sports Hyderabad Maryam Keerio, District Sports officer Jamshoro Tehseen Kausar Channa, Raees Bbar Keerio, Mosi Rodhrani, Sikandar Chandio, wrestlers and a large number of audience attended Malakhra.
Wrestler of first-string Manthat Bugti secured first position, Mohsin Bahen second and Tkar Leghari secured third position. Sports officer Mazhar uddin Khaskheli decorated wrestlers and gave award and cash prizes.
