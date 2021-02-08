Ancient wooden houses in interior city will be restored to original shape

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The ancient wooden house in interior city will be restored to their original shape under Walled City Project (WCP) in Multan, the 5000 year old city of saints.

This was disclosed by WCP Chairman and provincial parliamentary secretary on information and culture Nadeem Qureshi during inaugural ceremony, here on Monday. Under WCP, Rs 32 millions would be spent on restoration of Sarafa Bazaar.

Nadeem Qureshi remarked that there were many buildings made of woods in interior city. He maintained that these wooden buildings would be revived in original shape.

A study work was in progress in this regard, he hinted.

Similarly, the renovation work will also be done at all historic Masajid of the interior city.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak was also present and he observed that reconstruction of wall of Fort Kuhna Qasim was also an important project. In case, the wall was not restored to its original shape, then it would lead to end of available traces of the historic fort.

The deputy commissioner also instructed officials concerned to remove encroachment at Haram Gate. He directed them to get cases registered against the persons involved in illegal parking stands.