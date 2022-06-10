Anderson Phillip dismissed Fakhar at 17

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :West Indies pacer Anderson Phillip dismissed Pakistani top order batsman Fakhar Zaman at 17 runs in 7th over of the match.

Fakhar Zaman once again disappointed the fans by returning to pavilion after scoring 17 runs at 28 balls.

The top order was scored 11 runs in the last match.

It is pertinent to mention here that a three-match One Day International (ODI) was continued between Pakistan and West Indies at Multan cricket Stadium in which Pakistan leading after defeating visiting team in the first match by five wickets.