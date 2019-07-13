UrduPoint.com
Andleeb Abbas Stresses For Greater People To People Contacts B/w Pakistan, India To Normalize Bilateral Relationship

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 04:01 PM

Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas has stressed for greater people to people contacts between Pakistan and India to normalize the bilateral relationship

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th July, 2019) Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas has stressed for greater people to people contacts between Pakistan and India to normalize the bilateral relationship.She was speaking at the first round of Track II Pakistan-India dialogue in Islamabad on Saturday.The parliamentary secretary said seven hundred and seventeen million youth on both sides of border is a ray of hope and by bringing them together, a paradigm shift can be brought in the bilateral relationship of the two countries.Andleeb Abbas said there also exists great trade potential between Pakistan and India which needs to be explored for a better future of the region.

The parliamentary secretary said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has consistently been giving the message of peace to India.

She said war is not solution to any problem and conflicts can only be resolved through peace and negotiations.Delegations from India and Pakistan are participating in the track II dialogue hosted by Regional Peace Institute.The second round of Track II dialogue will take place in New Delhi in September this year.

