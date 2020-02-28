(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Andleeb Abbass on Friday criticizing the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz said that followers of the Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's party could not establish an international standard hospital in the province.

Expressing these views in a private news tv channel program, she said that all the family members of PML-N had been availing medical treatment abroad.

She said that billions of rupees had been wasted on improving health infrastructure but unfortunately, they could not construct an outclass hospital in the province.

About export of mask, she said we have been confronted with mafia in every sector. She added that such elements had managed to have deep routes in the society.

Andleeb Abass said there was dire need to rout out such group of mafia involved in hoarding of essential items besides export of mask to gain personal benefits.

She assured that all out measures would be taken against the hoarders and other similar elements working in the country.