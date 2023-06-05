Andrew Schofer for continued US partnership to empower Punjab economy

U.S. Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Andrew Schofer has said that Punjab has immense economic potential and empowering economy of the province will economically empower local population besides having a positive spillover impact on the country economy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :U.S. Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Andrew Schofer has said that Punjab has immense economic potential and empowering economy of the province will economically empower local population besides having a positive spillover impact on the country economy.

During a three-day visit to provincial capital Lahore and industrial hub Faisalabad, he underscored United States' partnership with people of Punjab through initiatives related to education, cultural preservation and economic development.

The DCM Schofer visited higher education institutions, software houses, and places of historical and cultural importance during his visit to the two cities.

In Lahore, the US diplomat met leaders at NETSOL Technologies and discussed Pakistan's digital ecosystem and highlighted areas where U.S. Mission can partner with the private sector for innovative digital solutions.

DCM Schofer also toured Sunehri Mosque and Wazir Khan Mosque and the adjoining areas. These cultural landmarks have been conserved through financial assistance from the Ambassador's Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) of the US embassy Islamabad.

Founded in 2001, AFCP has invested more than 7.6 million Dollars on 32 cultural preservation projects.

The latest project is an almost one million dollars restoration project of seven sites at the Lahore Fort.

During his Faisalabad visit, Deputy Chief of Mission Andrew Schofer inaugurated a U.S. Mission Pakistan funded Career Expo at the University of Education (UoE). The Career Expo was attended by U.S. government sponsored English Works program alumni, university students, and members of the business community.

English for Workforce Development in Pakistan, popularly known as English Works, caters to unemployed and under-employed youth between 17 and 25 years of age in seven districts of Punjab. "English language skills open doors of opportunity. English connects us to the international community, be it business or personal lives," said DCM Schofer.